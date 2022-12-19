How many times has Matt Riddle been suspended in WWE?

Matt Riddle will be out of action for six weeks after an attack from Solo Sikoa during a tag team match against Kevin Owens on last week's RAW. Reports then circulated that the reason for Riddle's absence might be for a different reason.

After The Original Bro stretched out from last week's episode of the Red Brand, reports from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net stated that it was because the RAW star failed a drug test. As it turns out, The Original Bro has already failed this twice.

The first time Matt Riddle allegedly failed a drug test was around SummerSlam, causing his match against Seth Rollins to be postponed. Still, the two stars brawled inside the ring during the event. He failed another drug test just last week in less than six months, this time around causing him to be suspended for six weeks.

However, recent reports have other things to say about the matter. According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Original Bro is not going to rehab. He will be taking some time off due to the pressure of going through a divorce.

In case you missed it, you can check out the Smackdown results here.

If you're interested in sports betting, the New York Giants play the Minnesota Vikings this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Matt Riddle has already failed a drug test twice before joining WWE

Before becoming a WWE Superstar, the former RAW Tag Team Champion rose to fame as an MMA fighter mostly under the UFC's banner from 2008 to 2013. However, his rise to fame came to a halt after failing the company's drug test.

While signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Matt Riddle was suspended twice. The first time was in 2012 for 90 days after he tested positive for marijuana, the second time around was in 2013, which led to his release from the UFC.

Not only was he released from the MMA promotion, but since had a tough back-and-forth with Dana White. After Riddle was released, the UFC President had some harsh words for the former fighter:

"Everybody's going to have an excuse of why they were cut. Matt Riddle did an interview before that fight where he said 'I smoke weed so that I don't beat my children' then he tests positive for it. He's a f—king moron... That's why he's not here. He's cut because he's a moron."

If Matt indeed fails the drug test in WWE, it will mostly not be due to marijuana as the company has stopped testing for them. For now, it looks like it might take a while before the former NXT Superstar returns to the ring.

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes