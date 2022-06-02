"Am I freaking mad?" - Former WWF star Curtis Hughes explains the importance of psychology  in professional wrestling (Exclusive)

Former WWF and WCW star Curtis Hughes has described the importance of knowing psychology in professional wrestling.

Hughes appeared on the most recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted and gave his thoughts on several topics. He spoke about how professional wrestling should be taught in the right manner throughout the industry.

Hughes added that one of the most important aspects of learning about the psychology aspect in pro wrestling is to learning how to win matches.

"That's what I teach man, I don't teach garbage talking for hours and hours about a match, am I freaking mad? Come on guys, learn how to win matches.'' said Hughes. ''It's all from here (mind) and your soul. You can't go out there and talk about a match in the back for 3 hours, it don't work like that. That's why it's called professional wrestling. You're supposed to be a professional, you're supposed to talk about that stuff in the back, so they have been taught right, to might teach them correctly. You can't be a wrestler if you don't know psychology, who told you, you could?" (25:17- 26:34)

Curtis Hughes gives his honest opinion on facing Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig

During the same conversation, Curtis Hughes gave his honest opinion on sharing the ring with the legendary 'Mr.Perfect' Curt Hennig.

Hughes regarded Hennig as a great guy and claimed that he was lucky to have the opportunity to share the ring with the former Intercontinental Champion.

"Anybody that gets in the ring with Mr. Perfect, lord rest his soul... If you got in the ring with Mr. Perfect, man, you was a lucky freaking wrestler. Why? Because that guy was good. I mean, he made me look like a million bucks. I don't know if y'all saw that match, but everything I did to that man, he made it look like a million dollars." Hughes added.

Psychology is undoubtedly one of the most important aspects of professional wrestling, having the ability to play off of the crowd and your opponent is critical. What are your thoughts on Hughes' comments? Sound off in the comments section below!

