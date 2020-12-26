Former XFL commissioner asks Vince McMahon to set aside $23.8 million

Vince McMahon may be asked to set aside $23.8 million in escrow after former XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck filed a lawsuit for wrongful termination against McMahon in November.

According to reports from OK Magazine and legal documents revealed by Law360.com, Vince McMahon may have to fork up millions if he loses this suit.

Oliver Luck filed the lawsuit against Vince McMahon back in April, following his dismissal as Commissioner of the XFL on the eighth of the same month. The firing came just four days before the XFL filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This came as a shock following a somewhat successful relaunch.

With my trail blazing partner @DanyGarciaCo & Red Bird Capital, we have acquired the XFL.

With gratitude & passion I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our @xfl2020 brand.

Excited to create something special for the fans! #XFL #fullcircle pic.twitter.com/LprJ6HjglD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2020

Despite being filed in April, the lawsuit will only come into effect now. United States District Judge Victor A. Bolden ruled in June that Alpha Entertainment LLC, McMahon's then-parent company of the XFL, was an indispensable party and that the case could not proceed while they in bankruptcy. However, thanks to The Rock's recent acquisition of the XFL, the stay has now been lifted.

Vince McMahon claims gross negligence as the reason behind firing Luck

Vince McMahon's attorneys claimed that Oliver Luck was fired for gross negligence in his job during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Luck was sacked for his personal use of a league-issued mobile phone, and for signing former NFL player Antonio Callaway despite Vince's orders to avoid players that have outstanding legal troubles. This was reported by Sports Business Daily back in May.

Oliver Luck claims he was fired without cause, despite Vince's accusations

However, despite Vince McMahon's accusations, Oliver Luck and his attorneys claim that he was fired without cause and that all evidence points in his favor. Luck argues that he is owed payments for the remaining three years of his contract, after his wrongful termination.

"The facts clearly demonstrate that Mr. Luck never performed any act or omission that would qualify for termination for cause under the employment contract."

We will have to wait for further reports in the coming days concerning how this lawsuit will proceed. As things stand, if Luck wins this case Vince McMahon will owe him millions of dollars.