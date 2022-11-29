Formerly released WWE Superstar signs new contract after major win on RAW against The Miz

Former NXT star Dexter Lumis officially signed a contract on RAW after defeating The Miz on the latest episode of the red brand.

The rivalry between Lumis and The Miz has been heating up since the former NXT star returned to WWE and started stalking The A-Lister. However, Johnny Gargano revealed that the Grand Slam Champion orchestrated his own kidnapping, but things took a turn for the worse when he refused to pay Lumis the amount he owed him.

The two men were set to face each other in an Anything Goes match on the latest edition of RAW. Despite Miz trying to avoid the match, Adam Pearce forced him to partake in the bout.

In a fairly dominant display from Lumis, he took down The A-Lister with a suplex before the contest moved to ringside.

The two men brawled all over the arena before finally entering the ring for the finish. During the closing moments of the match, The Miz exposed the turnbuckle and sent Lumis into it. He then rolled up the former NXT star but couldn't get the win.

The former WWE Champion was showboating, which allowed Lumis to slam him to the mat and lock in the Vice for the win.

Following the match, Dexter Lumis signed his WWE contract and took his bag of money. As Lumis was distributing the cash to some kids, The Miz attacked him from behind and stole his bag. However, Johnny Gargano Superkicked him and returned the money to the fan.

It will be interesting to see whether this story builds into a feud between Miz and Gargano.

Who do you think will be Lumis' first feud on RAW? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Kurt Angle what Roman Reigns' weakness is right here

Poll : 0 votes