Formerly retired WWE star to appear in tag team match next week at big wrestling show

Whether in WWE or anywhere else, it's difficult for wrestlers to call it quits and stay out of the ring permanently. Often, stars find their way back to the squared circle at some point. Even after retiring, the lure of the ring has been known to bring back stars. That's what happened earlier this year, and now a formerly retired star is all set for his second match of the year - Paul Burchill.

Famous for his pirate character during his time in WWE, Burchill's time in the company ended in February 2010. It was not the end of his career then, however, as he continued to wrestle in the independent circuit for the next eight years, finally retiring in 2018. After that, he stayed mostly away from the ring, but 2023 had a surprise in store for fans.

Burchill returned to the wrestling scene once again, facing Gangrel, another former WWE star, at Big Time Wrestling's Fall Bash on September 30.

It was thought to be a one-off appearance, but after appearing on an NWA show last week, the star is set to wrestle once again next week in a tag team match.

Matt Cardona shared the poster of the match, where Paul Burchill is teaming with Trevor Murdoch to face Tim Storm and Jax Dane on November 28.

Former WWE star Paul Burchill enjoyed his last match after returning from retirement

Burchill only had good things to say about his return from retirement in his match against Gangrel. He said the star was safe, and it was a good experience working with him.

"I knew kind of what to expect," Burchill said. "He's good, super solid, obviously, he can still go. Nice and safe and everything. It felt good, felt real easy, kind of like a night off. He was a great opponent." [1:34 – 1:52]

While wrestling now in NWA, it remains to be seen if the star will ever consider a return to WWE.