Four-time Champion wants to face Edge for his dream match

Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) has taken to Twitter to claim that he wants to face WWE Hall of Famer Edge in a dream match.

During a Twitter Q&A session, Cardona was asked about which superstar he would like to face in a dream match and what sort of match it would be.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion simply responded to the tweet by mentioning the name of Edge. However, he didn't reveal what type of match he would like to have against his former stablemate.

Here's what Matt Cardona wrote on Twitter:

In 2007, Matt Cardona formed a stable with Edge and Brian Myers (FKA Curt Hawkins) called La Familia. At Armageddon that year, the duo helped Edge win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and turned heel for the first time in their careers.

Together, the duo also won the WWE Tag Team Championships. The stable eventually disbanded after Ryder was drafted to ECW.

Edge recently concluded his heated feud with Seth Rollins

Edge's latest WWE storyline had him feuding with Seth Rollins throughout the summer of 2021. The two men faced off thrice, with Edge winning the first match at SummerSlam.

Rollins then got one up on The Rated-R Superstar on an episode of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. The Messiah also took the rivalry to a personal level by invading Edge's home.

Adam (Edge) Copeland @EdgeRatedR 22 years ago today we starting truly carving our path in the first tag team ladder match. 22 years later I’m about to face off with a talent who will go down as one of the best to do it. In Hell in A Cell. One helluva ride. 22 years ago today we starting truly carving our path in the first tag team ladder match. 22 years later I’m about to face off with a talent who will go down as one of the best to do it. In Hell in A Cell. One helluva ride. https://t.co/y2tr5CYEIk

At Crown Jewel 2021, Edge defeated Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell in possibly the best match between the two men. The match was also one of the highlights from the pay-per-view.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Do you think we will see Matt Cardona vs. Edge in the future? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy