Four-time World Champion was motivated by Edge's legacy to make WWE return after career-threatening injury

WWE star Sheamus mentioned that he drew motivation from being at Edge's house to make a stellar comeback after a concussion back in 2019.

Sheamus was in a fatal four-way tag team match for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. During the encounter, he suffered a terrible concussion that kept him out of action for several months.

In a recent interview with SHAK Wrestling, Sheamus mentioned that he visited Edge after his injury at WrestleMania 35. He noticed a wall with all the championships the Hall of Famer had won during his career. He revealed that seeing the Intercontinental Championship motivated him to return and become a GrandSlam Champion.

"Before I came back for this run, when I got that concussion at Mania in New York, I thought my career was gonna be over. I kept doing Celtic Warrior Workouts and I was actually at Edge's house and I saw all those titles on the wall. I saw the IC title and I was like, 'I can't give up now. I'm so close to getting that final piece of the puzzle.' It motivated me to get back and come back in the best shape possible." [From 3:43 - 4:10]

Sheamus worked tremendously on his YouTube channel during his WWE hiatus

During the conversation, Sheamus also mentioned that while he was sidelined due to the concussion, he continued working on his YouTube channel which helped him deal with the injury and bond with other WWE stars.

"The channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts was huge for me as well. It kept me going even during times when creatively there was nothing for me. It gave me a creative output and also helped me bond with a lot of the guys and girls, the men and women in WWE by doing workouts with them." [From 4:11- 4:27]

The channel currently has over 780,000 subscribers and several superstars including John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Edge, Bobby Lashley, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, and many others have appeared on the channel.

