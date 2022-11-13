Four-time world champion shares conspiracy theory behind SmackDown mic botch; blames Roman Reigns

WWE star Sheamus was irate with the backstage crew after his mic malfunctioned this week on SmackDown and felt Roman Reigns was somehow responsible.

Sheamus returned to SmackDown this week after a vicious attack by The Bloodline a couple of weeks ago. The Celtic Warrior had some stern words for Reigns and the rest of his family, but his mic stopped working. The Brawling Brutes made the best of the situation and attacked their rivals. In the ensuing chaos, Drew McIntyre joined the fray and provided an equalizer for the Brutes.

Megan Morant caught up with The Brawling Brutes on this week's episode of SmackDown Lowdown. The Celtic Warrior mentioned that WWE should fire whoever was responsible for the upkeep of the microphones during the show. He suggested it could have been one of Roman Reigns' cronies playing games at the back.

"They should fire whoever's in charge of those microphones cuz [because] that was a bleeding botched job, probably done by Roman's mates in the back. Either way, the message is clear, that the start of the end of the Bloodline is at hand, and The Brawling Brutes are ready for war." [1:58 - 2:16]

Roman Reigns congratulated The Usos after their win over The New Day

This week on SmackDown, The Usos were involved in an Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match against The New Day.

The current champions kept their wits about them and planted Kofi Kingston with the 1D, ensuring they retain the title and become the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

After the match, Roman Reigns met with his cousins and praised them for their efforts. He also took to Twitter to proclaim The Usos as the greatest tag team in the company.

With this week's developments, it looks like The Bloodline is heading for a collision course with The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series. The two sides could potentially lock horns in a WarGames Match.

