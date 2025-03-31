A four-time WWE Champion's 1268-day title reign came to an end last night as he lost the gold in a three-way match. The superstar has held on to the title since 2021. However, he failed to defend it this time.

Matt Cardona, also known as Zack Ryder during his time in WWE, proclaimed himself as the Internet Champion in 2011 when he was a part of the global juggernaut. He began defending the title in 2021, a few months after getting released from the Stamford-based promotion. While he lost the championship to Effy in a 30-second squash match on 24 September 2021, he reclaimed the gold 15 days later.

Cardona went on to hold on to the title for 1268 days. He put it on the line in a three-way match at WSW Legacy - Tag 3 pay-per-view last night, where Nic Nemeth's (fka Dolph Ziggler) WSW World Heavyweight title was also defended. Nic defeated Matt Cardona and Raj Dhesi (fka Jinder Mahal) to take both titles home.

Matt Cardona is open to a WWE return

Matt Cardona was a part of World Wrestling Entertainment for nearly 15 years. However, he was released from the company in 2020 due to budget cuts stemming from COVID-19 pandemic.

While the former United States Champion has fared well since leaving the global juggernaut, he has mentioned on multiple occasions that he wants to return to WWE. He noted in an earlier interview that he aims to win a world title in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I didn’t dream as a little kid to just be a pro wrestler. I dreamed of being a top guy, the top guy. You have to have that goal to be successful in this business. I’m very fortunate in my career, 20 years, highs and lows. But I never got the big one. I never won the WWE World Title. That has to be the goal. Because if that’s not the goal, what are we doing? What am I doing here? What am I working towards? I might never achieve that goal, but I’m gonna die trying," Cardona said. [H/T- Fightful]

Cardona has worked for multiple promotions since getting released from global juggernaut in 2020. He has showed up in AEW on multiple occasions as well.

