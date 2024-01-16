Four top stars took 24 hours to travel to WWE RAW; details of insane journey

Four top WWE Superstars competed on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, and they had to embark on a difficult journey to get to North Little Rock, Arkansas. Johnny Gargano recently shared details of how he and his fellow superstars had to keep their cool to entertain fans on Monday night.

Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa worked as DIY on the latest episode of RAW to defeat the team of JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio. The win will likely get them in the race for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Meanwhile, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell did well to pick up a much-needed win over Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The victory will push them closer to their quest for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

While all went well on-screen for the four WWE Superstars, they had to go through many hiccups during their travel to get to North Little Rock for the latest episode of RAW. Johnny Gargano went into detail on Twitter about how their journey went, starting on Sunday afternoon.

The four superstars left from Orlando, Florida, late afternoon on Sunday to arrive in Dallas, Texas. However, they could not take their flight to North Little Rock, Arkansas, due to the terminal being frozen. After waiting for some time, they boarded a flight that was later canceled.

At midnight, they waited to get their tickets reissued before calling hotels to find a place to stay. They finally arrived at their hotel on Monday morning, only for their flight to get delayed later on.

In the end, they had to drive five hours to get to North Little Rock, Arkansas, after their flight was eventually canceled. However, all of this did not stop them from picking up two big wins on the latest episode of RAW. Taking to Twitter, Johnny Wrestling provided a detailed turn of events during their journey.

"The past 24 hours have been a wild ride for our travel crew/family! For the love of the game, baby! #WWERaw @CandiceLeRae @CiampaWWE @indi_hartwell," Johnny Gargano shared.

You can check out Johnny Gargano's tweet below:

The hard work and dedication that WWE Superstars put into entertaining fans is incredible. Spending over 24 hours trying to get to a destination is frustrating, but all four superstars kept their calm to deliver good matches on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

WWE RAW had some big matches this week

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW displayed some action-packed matches. Akira Tozawa did the unthinkable by defeating the massive Ivar on the red brand. The cruiserweight superstar was able to pin the heavyweight to surprise the WWE Universe.

Later, during the show, Jinder Mahal looked to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins. Mahal came out with Indus Sher and tried every dirty play in the book to get a win over Rollins. However, The Visionary was able to overcome The Modern Day Maharaja to retain his title.

Damian Priest also tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on RAW, but Drew McIntyre prevented him from doing so. The two men got into a brawl, and it looks like they will be part of a rivalry going into the 2024 Royal Rumble.

