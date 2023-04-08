Fourth-generation WWE Superstar stands up for Dominik Mysterio after issues on SmackDown

Dominik Mysterio was completely overwhelmed today during his WWE SmackDown promo after the crowd hijacked it completely. However, NXT Superstar Ava Raine has taken the youngster's side on Twitter.

Dominik has done an excellent job of making himself a hated heel during his time in WWE. The superstar has performed remarkably as part of The Judgment Day. However, it has been his recent performances that have solidified him. Although he lost to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania, he insulted his mother and sister during the performance, getting a lot of heat in the process.

Things got worse this week when he attacked Bad Bunny and got decked for his troubles. Damian Priest absolutely wiped out Bunny, and while nothing's been confirmed, it seems that Rey Mysterio and Bad Bunny might be teaming up to face Dominik and Priest at WWE Backlash.

However, during today's episode of SmackDown, whenever Dominik tried to speak, he was drowned out completely. Those in attendance hijacked the show and continued to chant throughout his promo. Now, the daughter of another WWE legend, Ava Raine, has spoken up.

The NXT Superstar and daughter of The Rock stood up for Dominik Mysterio, saying that he was just "misunderstood."

Check out the tweet below:

Ava is currently part of a heel faction named The Schism in NXT. When she does make the jump to the main roster, it will be interesting to see if she pairs up with Dominik.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio and Ava Raine should team up? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

