Fred Rosser FKA Darren Young reveals his current relationship with WWE

Since departing from WWE in 2017, Fred Rosser, formerly known as Darren Young, has been making waves in the world of professional wrestling. Now competing for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Rosser has been consistent on NJPW Strong and has shared the ring with some of the company's best.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion recently spoke with Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales Torres and discussed a number of topics. Fred Rosser opened up on how All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho inspired him to do a Broadway Musical and also revealed his relationship with WWE.

Check out Fred Rosser's interview with Lucha Libre Online below:

Fred Rosser on his relationship with WWE

Fred Rosser has had multiple opportunities outside of pro wrestling. Despite 2020 being a crazy year, Rosser was involved in a musical where he danced, sang, and acted - three things that the former WWE Superstar had never done in his life.

Rosser also added that the inspiration behind him doing a Broadway was former WWE World Champion Chris Jericho. The current AEW Superstar is often known for his ventures outside of pro wrestling and Rosser drew inspiration from that.

“Well, you don't have to knock on wood as crazy as 2020 has been I've been truly blessed with a lot of opportunities outside of wrestling. Right around January or February, I was involved in a musical and Off Broadway musical in New York. So I was singing, dancing and acting. Three things I had really never done except for my WWE experience. Chris Jericho was a big influence and me doing that in the reason why I was the because, you know, he does so much besides wrestling."

Fred Rosser further stated that the project ended around Valentine's Day and soon after WWE called up the former WWE Tag Team Champion and wanted him back for WrestleMania Axxess. However, due to the pandemic, his return plans were canceled.

"So that all happened and that all you know finished around Valentine's Day and then WWE called me up soon after and said that we wanted to have you back for Wrestlemania Axxess, WWE Network interviews and who knows what else. So right after the musical Valentine's Day, WWE called me up. I was on cloud nine and then the pandemic hit."

Fred Rosser said that despite him not being called back by WWE, the former tag team champion is not on the company's "banned list" and has a good relationship with WWE.

"Then I got the unfortunate phone call that we wouldn't be coming in for Wrestlemania and they would be doing WrestleMania obviously at the performance center. But I can say that I'm not on the banned list with WWE because I had recently I believe in April or May I did their internet show, The Bump. So, you know, I'm still in good relationships with WWE but nothing lasts forever."

What's next for Fred Rosser?

Fred Rosser has been vital for NJPW Strong so far and in the development of New Japan's US shows.