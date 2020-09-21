Fred Rosser on nixed WWE Nexus plans and future NJPW appearances

Former WWE Superstar Fred Rosser has shared more details on the proposed Nexus reunion in WWE that was ultimately cancelled earlier this year.

The former Darren Young previously revealed that WWE had planned to have a Nexus reunion at WWE Axxess during WrestleMania weekend in April to mark 10-years since the faction debuted in WWE.

However, like many things in 2020, the plans were ultimately cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Rosser admitted that he was disappointed to find out that the Nexus reunion in WWE had been cancelled, but things move on and he is now excited about his next chapter with New Japan Pro Wrestling:

"Earlier this year NEXUS were supposed to come back, apparently. I was called in January of this year about coming back for WrestleMania Axxess and some Network stuff. Then, I got another call in February or March saying that, “We were canceling Axxess, canceling all that stuff. If any opportunities open up, we’ll definitely give you call.” So, recently I was on their show, the Bump. Which was really cool. They took care of me on that. Like I said, I’m not on the banned list. I’m still loved and adored by the production team and WWE. Nothing lasts forever, but, again, I gotta keep it moving. I’m very happy to toot my own horn, because I’ve been holding this debut in for some time now that I was getting jealous of my friends like Heath [Slater]. There’s a lot of guys doing great things. The Good Brothers. I’m like, “Man, these guys are all doing great things. I can’t wait for my announcement (of joining New Japan).” Now, I can toot my own horn,"

You’re either Nexus or against us 🟡⚫️



10 years since @StuBennett and his group caused carnage on Monday Night RAW.



Instant impact. pic.twitter.com/HDRKUmgsjm — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) June 7, 2020

Fred Rosser on a potential return to WWE in the future

Despite the Nexus reunion not coming to fruition, Fred Rosser is already looking forward to the future. The former WWE Superstar has been making recent appearances for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Rosser can be seen every Friday Night, appearing on NJPW Strong on New Japan Global.

However, Rosser revealed that he is not currently signed with New Japan. The former WWE Tag Team Champion stated that if he does sign with New Japan that would be great, but he's not completely ruling out a return to WWE one day:

"I’d love to get signed by New Japan, I’m not signed with them. But, if I can get signed with New Japan, that’s great. If WWE calls me back… I was just talking with Chavo [Guerrero, Jr.] earlier, I’m not one of those grizzled vets that are gonna talk bad about the company. I’ve had great experiences with WWE. The only time I would get upset is like years ago, they took me and Lana off an Abu Dhabi show. I was booty hurt on Twitter. So, that’s the kind of stuff that I’ll get upset over."

Would you like to see Fred Rosser sign with NJPW or return to WWE?