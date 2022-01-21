"I didn’t call WWE back" - Fred Rosser opens up about nixed Nexus documentary

Fred Rosser (FKA Darren Young) of New Japan Pro-Wrestling doesn't know if WWE will ever release the documentary on The Nexus they filmed last year.

Rosser was a recent guest on the My2Cents Podcast to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked if he knew why WWE never released their documentary on The Nexus faction, Rosser had a couple of ideas about why it might have been shelved.

"One of the reasons why, it could have been Daniel Bryan going to AEW," Fred Rosser said. "Or it could have been, last May, me wearing my New Japan track jacket on the set of the filming that they invited me to. I didn't call WWE back, they called me back to be part of this documentary and I said 'sure, no problem.' I showed up and planned it out because I knew they were going to ask me to take my jacket off. I wore it proudly."

Fred Rosser on why he wouldn't remove his jacket while filming the documentary

Rosser went on to explain his reasoning for why he wouldn't remove his New Japan track jacket while filming The Nexus documentary for WWE. The former NXT star expressed pride in his work with NJPW and how he was still competing years after his WWE departure.

"I worked very hard for this New Japan track jacket and you guys just inducted Jushin Liger into the WWE Hall of Fame," Fred Rosser explained. "If this documentary is supposed to be uncut and uncensored, Nexus style, then let me be me. Ten-plus years later, I'm not some washed up wrestler. I'm still active and active with New Japan and very proud of it. "

WWE @WWE



#TitanTronTuesday #Nexus It's a great day to walk alone in the unknown. It's a great day to walk alone in the unknown. 🔊#TitanTronTuesday #Nexus https://t.co/Ecdhzg2jrH

What do you make of Rosser's comments? Do you think Bryan Danielson is the reason why the Nexus documentary was shelved? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want WWE to release The Nexus documentary? Yes No 1 votes so far