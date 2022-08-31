"An attraction like The Undertaker" – Former WWE personality shares his take on a huge return at Clash at the Castle

Ex-WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently commented on whether fans could see Bray Wyatt make a return at Clash at the Castle.

Wyatt was a prominent star, having held several championships with the company. His resurgence as The Fiend led to him winning the WWE Universal Championship and a run at the top of the card. However, it all came to a shocking end when he was released along with several other talents in July 2021.

Prinze spoke about some blockbuster attractions for WWE's UK event on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast. He, however, ruled out any return from Bray Wyatt. The former writer mentioned that The Eater of Worlds was a box office attraction but he couldn't foresee his return at Clash at the Castle.

"Everybody wants it. Everybody likes Bray. He was the last attraction left in wrestling. He was actually an attraction, like The Undertaker. There was something magical about him. So we miss him. But every pay-per-view, I hear everyone go, 'This is the one. Look, there was a hint of him.' Like no, that was Edge." (From 7:23 - 7:42)

Freddie Prinze feels Drew McIntyre will prevail at WWE Clash at the Castle

While he feels Bray Wyatt will not show up, Freddie did not rule out any interference from Austin Theory or Karrion Kross in the main event. He mentioned that Kross has been itching for a fight with McIntyre and that the creative team could use the event as a launchpad for the new feud.

The 46-year-old also predicted that Drew could in fact dethrone Roman Reigns. He detailed that the win could be WWE's way of thanking the Scottish Warrior for carrying the company during the pandemic era.

Who do you think will win the main event? Do you anticipate any big returns? Sound off in the comments below.

