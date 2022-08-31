"That would be horrible" – Ex-WWE employee predicts the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently shared his pick for the Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre main event at Clash at the Castle.

This Saturday will be a battle of behemoths as Reigns clashes with McIntyre at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The Tribal Chief has been the champion for two years and will again look to extend his historic run while his challenger aims to win gold in front of his compatriots.

On the latest episode of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE employee predicted that The Scottish Warrior would be going over on September 3. He detailed that the company had been airing several vignettes about McIntyre's redemption.

Moreover, the 46-year-old mentioned that it would be heartbreaking for the UK crowd to see The Scottish Warrior on the losing side:

"It would be such a brutal story for him to lose in his home, in his motherland," Freddie said. "No, that would be horrible. That would not be the fairytale ending in any way, shape or form. But you could see Austin Theory. You're not seeing Bray Wyatt. No way." (5:03 - 5:28)

Freddie Prinze feels there could be some interference leading to Roman Reigns losing the title

During the conversation, the former WWE writer mentioned that either Austin Theory or Karrion Kross could interfere in the matchup. He pointed out that Kross has been cutting promos on Drew McIntyre since he returned, and the company could be looking to intensify that feud.

"I think the more likely scenario would be Theory or Karrion Kross. Kross has been heavily featured in vihnettes backstage and he's always taking Drew's name. Now they could be saving him for when Drew wins, and maybe Kross just comes out, maybe Kross helps Drew go over and then they have a moment in the ring although I think you'd want to keep that moment just for Drew at the end." (5:58 - 6:23)

Prinze Jr. detailed that McIntyre never had his moment of glory as his WWE Championship came during the COVID-19 pandemic. Hence, the company may reward him this weekend with a win over Roman Reigns.

Who do you think will prevail at Clash at the Castle? Let us know your predictions in the comments below.

