"Complete and total tragedy" - Freddie Prinze Jr. criticizes how WWE handled top star's return to RAW in 2022

In the Freddie Prinze Jr. recently described a prominent star's return to RAW as a "complete and total tragedy" due to how WWE handled it.

Alongside being a prominent name in Hollywood, Freddie Prinze Jr. briefly worked in WWE as a creative writer. Being an avid wrestling fan, he began a podcast to discuss all things wrestling, Hollywood and also revealed that he is starting his own promotion soon.

On the season one finale of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Prinze Jr. was asked about current superstars who he feels are being underutilized.

While he didn't specifically name her as being underutilized, the Hollywood star felt that WWE's booking of Alexa Bliss' return was a "tragedy." However, he hoped that the promotion "had something" for her.

"The return of Alexa Bliss was a complete and total tragedy. They literally just said 'here's a match'. There was no story. But they just brought her back, so maybe they had something. So I'm not going to dump on it," Prinze Jr. said. (14:15-14:26)

After a sabbatical of four months, Alexa Bliss returned to WWE programming in May with a win against Sonya Deville.

Bliss recently competed in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine the next RAW Women's title contender but lost to Rhea Ripley.

Freddie Prinze Jr. has been an advocate for Alexa Bliss for a while now

Listening to FPJ speak about Alexa Bliss, it's safe to say that he has been her supporter for a long time. He even declared that she could be one of the top-three superstars of WWE regardless of gender.

There's no doubt that Bliss is an all-around superstar, and her transition away from The Fiend character should be interesting to watch. It's not surprising to see why Freddie Prinze Jr. would see the potential in Alexa Bliss, especially since her character and mic work is among the best on the WWE roster.

Hopefully, Bliss re-emerges into the RAW Women's Title picture at some point this year.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Wrestling with Freddie and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far