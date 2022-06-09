Freddie Prinze Jr. says 7-time champion on RAW needs to be pushed to world title level

Freddie Prinze Jr. has strong opinions about certain WWE Superstars. On the latest episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the Hollywood star and ex-WWE creative writer was asked about who he felt was the most underutilized star in WWE. Prinze Jr. gave a clear answer.

As a creative writer, it's hard to create stories with numerous stars pushed at once. Most of the time, the emphasis is on one top babyface or heel. Sure, there are supporting top stars as well, but there's a clearly-defined #1 star on the roster's babyface and heel side.

When asked about the most underutilized stars on the WWE roster, Prinze Jr. on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast namedropped Alexa Bliss as one star with an underwhelming return. However, he also named Kevin Owens as a star who should be in a much better position than he is right now:

"Kevin Owens, man, I feel he should be playing in major stories all the time. His level of commitment, his talent, and his ability to execute that talent in the ring and on the mic is next level. So he’s like writer proof. He should be a major title player. He should always be competing, or up near the top with, say Cody, Seth, Roman, Bobby, anybody who’s at world championship level. He should be involved with one of their character storylines at all times.” (H/T: Wrestlingnews.co)

Owens was in a crucial segment and match as he headlined WrestleMania 38 Night 1 against Stone Cold Steve Austin. Following that, he's been feuding with Ezekiel, the supposed brother of Elias.

Is Freddie Prinze Jr. right about Kevin Owens' position in WWE?

It's hard to argue against Freddie Prinze Jr. and his strong opinions of Kevin Owens' position in WWE. Owens delivers with every storyline and continues to do so in his less-serious feud against Ezekiel.

It's been over five years since Owens held world title gold. It's hard not to argue against him being in the title picture down the line. Ever since his Universal title reign ended, he has been involved in the WWE and Universal title picture, but it never materialized into another championship.

