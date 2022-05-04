Freddie Prinze Jr. provides update on starting his own wrestling company

Former WWE producer and director Freddie Prinze Jr. has provided an update on the work he has done so far to start his own wrestling promotion.

Earlier this year, Freddie first opened up about wanting to build his own wrestling company. On an episode of his podcast, the Hollywood actor stated that he wants to start one on the West Coast. He further went on to state that his primary aim is not to make money and that he would air the show on his YouTube Channel if he fails to strike a TV deal.

On this week's episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. explained that he will expedite the process of starting it as he is quite fond of being a family man.

“I plan on having this thing up and running in 18 months. That’s my plan. There’s a way for me to get it done sooner, but it requires me going to Australia for three months and leaving my family. I’m not a big fan of doing that regardless of how kind and respectful the studio is unless I was in a position where I had to. I love being a dad. It’s the reason I walked away from the business in the first place.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Prinze Jr. noted that he's not hopeful about the chances he'll land a television deal right away. That being said, he promised to give equal opportunities to men and women on his show, which would probably be a two-hour program.

The screenwriter also listed some of the benefits he would like his wrestlers to have.

“Then the goal is to bring the show to television and I want it to be a SAG show," Prinze Jr. continued. "What that means is I want it to be a union show, which would mean each and every single one of my wrestlers would be a member of the Screen Actors Guild and be entitled to all the insurance, medical benefits, and retirement plans that that entails.(H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

Freddie Prinze Jr. says that WWE wanted FOX to buy the entire product

As far as working in the wrestling industry is concerned, Freddie Prinze Jr. has a considerable amount of experience, having spent several years with WWE. Speaking on his own podcast, he once revealed that Vince McMahon proposed that FOX buy the entire company.

In 2018, WWE and FOX entered an agreement to bring SmackDown to the latter's network. But the initial proposal from Vince was not just for SmackDown. In the end, the deal did not materialize because the asking price was too high for FOX.

"I was talking to a dude who was interviewing to be their COO or the dude they wanted to interview," said Prinze Jr. "They ended up going with Nick Khan, [my friend] had passed, [he] just wanted to talk to me about the company. (...) he goes, 'they wanted us to buy the whole product.' He was an executive at FOX. (...) but the number they wanted wasn't a number we were going to pay, so we licensed SmackDown instead.'"

