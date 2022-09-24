Former WWE writer says top RAW star's promos have been as good as MJF's

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was impressed with Kevin Owens' promo with Theory on RAW, stating that it was as good as any of MJF's promos.

Kevin Owens and Theory have been in a feud on WWE RAW over the last few weeks, with Owens cutting a few vicious promos on the Money in the Bank winner. The Prizefighter even went on to state that the young star is expendable unlike him.

On his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. praised Owens for delivering yet another scathing promo on RAW. The former writer felt that Owens' promo felt real.

"Kevin Owens came out to interrupt Austin Theory and hit him - well he hit him but before he hit him in the face, he hit him with a promo that I would put up there against anything MJF's done in the last year and a half. And he's damn near almost done it two times in a week now," said Prinze Jr. [12:38-13:03]

He continued:

"He was so real and so in control of every single moment - his walk the stairs, the entrance into the ring, all while talking. He was patient, he was calm, and when it was time to go in on this guy, he went in on Theory. And when Theory's natural instinct is to look away, because if you look at him you're going to want to punch him, Kevin Owens started pushing him and slapping him and demanding eye contact and I felt he was saying some real stuff in there." [13:05-13:38]

You can watch the entire video below:

The former WWE writer said that Owens may want to try to help Theory succeed and that the storyline with the Money in the Bank winner had some honesty and truth.

Kevin Owens has shown a different side of him on WWE RAW over the last few weeks

Owens seems to have reverted to his Prizefighter gimmick and has seemingly moved back to being a babyface on the Red brand.

His promos seem to have changed as he has shown great passion while delivering them, which has got the crowd behind him.

It remains to be seen if his current feud with Theory will lead to a match between them at a future WWE Premium Live Event. Owens has expressed his desire to face undisputed world champion Roman Reigns in the future, which will be a much-awaited match for the fans.

