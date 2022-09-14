Kevin Owens' WWE status has reportedly changed following RAW

It seems Kevin Owens' promo last night on WWE RAW was so good it caused a shift in his status going forward.

On Monday Night RAW last night, Owens confronted Mr. Money in the Bank Austin Theory. He questioned the young star about his sneak attack on Johnny Gargano and poked fun at how he is no longer considered the chosen one by WWE. The Money in the Bank holder was pushed extensively while Vince McMahon was still Head of Creative in the company.

The war of words resulted in a brawl where KO seemingly broke Theory's nose, much to the delight of the WWE Universe. If Owens' actions seemed to be one of a babyface, there's a good reason for that. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, KO has been moved to the babyface side of WWE's internal roster for RAW. Before this week, Owens was listed on the internal roster as a heel.

Kevin Owens is still trying to get through to his best friend, Sami Zayn

While KO has officially shifted to the babyface side of the WWE RAW roster, his best friend Sami Zayn is still very much considered a heel over on SmackDown.

While Zayn continues to try to endear himself to The Bloodline on the blue brand, Owens has tried to convince his best friend that the group is just using him.

KO took to social media to remind Zayn of a conversation the duo had in 2018. The "Honorary Uce" apparently thought The Usos' father Rikishi played the masked character Mantaur in WWE in the 1990s.

"'Who played Mantaur? Rikishi?' - Sami Zayn, 2018. That's a real quote that came out of your face. Now you're trying to claim him as a second father. Makes sense," Kevin Owens wrote.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Owens shifting to the babyface side of the WWE roster? Is this something that should have occurred weeks ago? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

