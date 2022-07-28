"Petty" Triple H may use newfound power to rekindle real-life feud with top AEW star, says ex-WWE writer 

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently spoke of Triple H's alleged petty nature and how that may impact him in his powerful new position in the company.

Earlier this week, it was announced that The Game will be taking over from Vince McMahon as WWE's new head of creativity, with all storylines now going through him.

Prinze Jr. who worked with the company on and off from 2008 to 2012 stated on his podcast Wrestling with Freddie that the King of Kings may be looking to get back at former WWE Champion CM Punk now that he holds a higher spot in the wrestling business.

"When Punk had that promo on live ‘Raw’ instead of taped ‘SmackDown’ where [Hunter] had no control — like, Hunter would blow live promos on a ‘SmackDown’ and to the live house audience and would go, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll edit it,’ and he would just keep going cause he was so gangster with it. But on ‘Raw,’ Punk got a chance to kind of do his own thing, and he let his feelings known." Prinze Jr. added: "This could be a huge chance for Hunter to stick it to him,” Prince said to Dye. “I promise you, dude, Triple H is ‘petty Betty'." H/T Wrestling Inc

Despite Prinze Jr.'s claims, a strong majority of fans are excited at the prospect of The Game being able to put his creative spin on WWE's weekly programming.

Triple H may be utilizing his new role very soon

One Superstar who Hunter seems to have no qualms with is Seth Rollins, with the Visionary having worked very closely with The Game over the years.

Rollins was scheduled to face RAW star Riddle this Saturday at SummerSlam, but after the former UFC star picked up an injury, Seth now needs a new opponent.

According to Dave Meltzer, who stated on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Triple H is looking to find a new foe for Rollins to face this weekend.

"They moved it [Rollins vs Riddle] to Clash at the Castle for whatever reason. That's what they did," stated Dave Meltzer. "And I got the impression from that tweet that it's like Triple H kind of 'babyfacing' himself where he takes away a match, and you're all disappointed. Well, injury takes away the match, although it's a worked injury. So, he comes and saves the day and, you know, announces a match…" H/T Sportskeeda

From working together in NXT to facing off against one another at WrestleMania, The Game and The Architect have been through a lot in WWE.

