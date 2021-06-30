From WWE Superstar to Cop: Vickie Guerrero's former storyline partner reveals why he quit wrestling (Exclusive)

While many WWE superstars have found a way to earn a decent living in professional wrestling after their retirement, a handful of ex-WWE wrestlers have voluntarily turned to other avenues in life.

The WWE faithful will remember Eric Escobar as Vickie Guerrero's on-screen boyfriend from the SmackDown era of the late 2000s. The romantic alliance didn't stand the test of time as Vickie Guerrero was only seen dishing out storyline punishments on Escobar by the end of the angle, which also coincided with his WWE exit.

It's astonishing to note that the former WWE superstar is now a cop!

Eric Escobar was a special guest on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, and the former FCW Champion spoke about his incredible journey after his WWE run.

Escobar returned to his home country of Puerto Rico after his WWE release in 2010 and continued wrestling until he had to look out for new sources of income. Eric Escobar dabbled in security before coming across a recruitment advertisement for the law enforcement department.

The former Deep South Tag Team Champion leaned towards becoming a police officer as it was in line with his previous security profile. Escobar added that the entire process, until he earned his badge, was quite long and challenging.

"Well, after WWE, I kept wrestling. I went back to Puerto Rico. I kept wrestling over there, and, well, sadly, in Puerto Rico, those days of making a living from pro wrestling are long gone. So you always had to get jobs on the side. So I had a, I was working security for Homeland security, and the pay was just enough to cover the bills, basically. I was like, 'Man; I need something.' There was an ad for, umm, that they were going to come to Puerto Rico to recruit. I was like, 'Ha!' It went in tune with the whole security thing. It was a step-up from the whole security thing, and you know, I applied, it was a long process, and I ended up getting it," recalled Escobar.

The former WWE performer said that his wrestling background does come into use when dealing with certain people in his field of work. Eric joked that he even requested the department to get a few folding chairs.

"I mean, the wrestling always comes in handy when you have to deal with certain individuals and all that. I have requested some folding chairs in the area, so just in case something happens," Escobar added.

Former WWE Star Eric Escobar on why he quit professional wrestling

Eric Escobar also explained why he decided to hang up his wrestling boots, citing severe physical issues as the primary reason. Escobar revealed that he has arthritis in both his knees and shoulders and that the end of his career was excruciatingly painful.

The former WWE IC title contender didn't see any benefit in putting his body on the line if he wasn't making a million dollars in wrestling.

Escobar made a crucial career choice in his best interests to pursue law enforcement, and the Puerto Rican has clearly adapted well to life after wrestling.

"I quit wrestling because my body was quitting on me, "Escobar continued, "I have arthritis on both knees and both shoulders. I still work out regularly, and I'm still in pretty good shape and all that. Am I in wrestling shape? No. By the end of my career, it was taking me almost a month to be without the least amount of pain possible for me to have my next match. It was just becoming harder and harder. I said, 'You know what?' If I'm not making millions of dollars, why am I going to keep destroying my body?

During the latest UnSKripted, Eric Escobar also shared his thoughts about his storyline with Vickie Guerrero, Brock Lesnar, The New Day, WWE, Vince McMahon, and more.

