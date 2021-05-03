"You failed this guy" - Former WWE head writer criticizes WWE's booking of Bray Wyatt [Exclusive]

Bray Wyatt is currently one of the most popular WWE Superstars. He is a former WWE Champion and has main-evented multiple pay-per-views.

Nonetheless, there has been criticism over the handling of his character by WWE management. Bray's most recent reinvention as The Fiend saw him hold the Universal Championship twice, but he never recovered from his loss to Goldberg, according to many fans.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo discussed Bray Wyatt's treatment at the hands of WWE:

"Listen, I'm not gonna give [WWE] the benefit of the doubt. You failed this guy. You could not write up to this guy's level so you dragged him down. That's the simplest way I could put it, bro. You know what I relate this to a lot? We saw DeNiro in Godfather, we saw DeNiro in Raging Bull. We saw all these great movies with Robert DeNiro, okay bro? You also saw Robert DeNiro in Rocky and Bullwinkle. You're only as good as your material, bro. Robert DeNiro cannot turn Rocky and Bullwinkle into an academy award winner. You're only as good as your material. So if they don't give this guy the material, it's Rocky and Bullwinkle." Said Russo.

Over the years, Bray Wyatt has created attention-gripping characters which became popular with fans very quickly. His latest character, The Fiend, was also a special sight when it was introduced on an episode of RAW during his feud with Finn Balor.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt suffered a loss at WWE WrestleMania

Soon after being drafted to WWE RAW, Bray Wyatt rekindled his previous feud with Randy Orton, which featured heavily on the red brand.

The first match between Orton and The Fiend character in this new rivalry took place at WWE TLC. The match ended with Randy Orton setting fire to The Fiend, which led to the character being taken off TV for a while.

Bray returned two months later at Fastlane, where he got his revenge on Randy Orton during his match with Alexa Bliss.

The rivalry continued at WWE WrestleMania, where Randy Orton defeated The Fiend within six minutes, with the help of a distraction from Alexa Bliss. Bray has not wrestled since.

