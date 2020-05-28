FTR debut on AEW Dynamite

FTR made their All Elite Wrestlling debut, coming out to make the save

Former WWE Tag-team champions FTR, formerly known as The Revival, made their debut on AEW Dynamite earlier tonight.

The first match of Dynamite saw Matt Hardy team up with The Young Bucks to take on Joey Janela and Private Party. The Bucks and Hardy eventually won the match but this led to Matt and Nick Jackson getting blindsided by The Butcher and The Blade after the match.

As Butcher and Blade continued beating down on Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson, we saw a pickup truck come out and pull over near the entrance area. Inside the truck were none other than Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler.

FTR makes AEW debut; Saves The Young Bucks

FTR made their way down to the ring and it initially looked like they were going to join The Butcher and The Blade in their beatdown but instead FTR ended up taking them out. They hit The Butcher with the Shatter Machine before making their way out of the arena. With their statement made, they made their way out,

It looks like FTR have signed with All Elite Wrestling and we could be seeing their long awaited match against The Young Bucks pretty soon.