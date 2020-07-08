FTR loses its cool while talking about AEW's rules

Many people have been critical about AEW's rules when it comes to Tag Team wrestling.

WIll the FTR be the team to change the landscape of Tag Team wrestling in the AEW?

FTR in AEW

FTR, formerly known as the Revival in WWE, made its AEW debut in May, saving the Young Bucks from an attack by The Butcher and The Blade. The duo went on to beat The Butcher and The Blade in its first match as a part of AEW.

In a couple of days, at AEW Fytre Fest, the FTR will team up with the Young Bucks to take on The Butcher and The Blade and The Lucha Brothers in an eight-man Tag Team Match. This match marks the first PPV appearance of the FTR for AEW since signing with the company.

FTR on AEW's rules

Both members of the FTR, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood appeared on the Busted Open Radio. On the show, the two spoke about their time in AEW and the company's rules regarding Tag Team wrestling. When Bubba Ray asked the FTR whether they could be the ones to change the rules back to the way they were, the team said;

“Yes, we think 100% they have to start clamping down on those things. Even if it’s not as stringent, there has to be much more authority on the referee. There has to be much more semblance of rules, otherwise it’s a Texas Tornado, it’s a Fatal Four Way, it’s whatever you want it to be. If there are no rules, there is no heat. There is no way to make somebody care or somebody to be in danger. There is no way to put sympathy to put heat on a baby face. There is no way to get the explosion on a hot tag because the guy has already blown his own comeback before he’s down, before the tag. Then, all four guys are in the ring for the last 10 minutes anyway. I’m going to get pissed off talking about it, sorry, but yes, I think it has to be buckled down. It doesn’t have to be as stringent but we came here with the intentions of doing whatever we had to do to get it to where it is more of a tag team structure, even if it’s not the traditional rules. There has to be more structure that way every team means more. I think it may be more of a generational thing. Something has changed in wrestling where it is more about the flashy things and let’s forget the rules. I don’t know where that was lost in wrestling, but the creativity is not seeing how many things four guys can do even within a few seconds or how many creative things they can come up with to make everyone pop for a second. The creativeness in tag team wrestling comes around building your story around the tag team rules.” (h/t wrestlingnews.co)