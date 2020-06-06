FTR reveal real-life anger towards Cody Rhodes for what he said about them

The new signings were angry about Cody's assessment of them.

FTR recently debuted on AEW Dynamite after leaving WWE.

Cody Rhodes

FTR recently signed with AEW after leaving WWE. The former RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions were guests on the Jim Cornette Experience where they opened up about numerous things, including their real-life heat with AEW executive vice president, Cody Rhodes.

The duo revealed that they were unhappy about Cody's assessment of them when he had previously said that the former WWE tag-team practice their matches at the Performance Center. FTR said that the comment by Cody felt like it was meant to tarnish their legacy and that it bothered them.

“It p****d me off so much and I’m getting hot right now talking about it because 1) he’s trying to s**t on our legacy. I’ve never in 15 years not once have I ever practiced a wrestling match. So with him saying that, I kind of felt like he was trying to tarnish and taint what we had built up and so that’s what really p****d me off is they took it from something that was ‘haha’ funny to making it personal and that’s what bothered me.” (H/T WrestleZone)

Cody had also said that The Young Bucks were better than FTR, who were then known as The Revival.

FTR also thought that Cody's opinion of them practicing matches before performing live on WWE was what The Young Bucks believed as well and that The Young Bucks got "residual heat" from them because of that.

FTR and The Young Bucks

They spoke about various things in the interview with Jim Cornette, where they said that there is a possibility of their feud with The Young Bucks getting very personal. They warned them that their feud is "not going to be pretty" and The Young Bucks could even be in their first ever fistfight.

The rivalry between FTR and The Young Bucks has been ongoing on social media for years, with constant discussions about which team is the best tag-team in the world.

With both teams now in the same promotion, we will find out soon!