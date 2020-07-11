FTR reveals Vince McMahon apologized 'for broken system' before they left WWE

FTR and Vince McMahon never had the best relationship, but the WWE Chairman apologized to them.

When FTR were leaving WWE, Vince McMahon talked to them.

AEW's FTR and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

The WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is apparently not the sort of person who apologizes for his actions. However, that is exactly what Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler claim that Vince McMahon did while talking about leaving WWE and joining AEW on their recent interview with Inside The Ropes (h/t Wrestling Inc). The new AEW tag team was promoting their eight-man tag team match at AEW Fyter Fest Night 2 where they were teaming up with The Young Bucks to face The Butcher and The Blade and The Lucha Bros.

While talking about leaving WWE, FTR talked about how in AEW they were often contacted by Tony Khan and other AEW officials to talk about if they had any input into their segments and matches, something that they lacked severely in WWE. However, now, FTR has revealed that the WWE Chairman Vince McMahon actually apologized to them for not having more open conversations about their creative ideas.

Vince McMahon apologized to FTR when they were leaving WWE

FTR has always been portrayed as having a very negative relationship with Vince McMahon when they were in WWE. The reports always stated that they were unhappy, and it now appears that they had more than a few reasons to be.

FTR left WWE and went to AEW due to the way that they were being booked by Vince McMahon's company. Now, they have revealed, that when they were leaving WWE, Vince McMahon actually showed som regret for the manner in which things had ended between FTR and WWE.

The WWE Chairman revealed that he was sorry for the way that the pitches that FTR sent had never really reached Vince McMahon himself because the writers were too afraid to approach him and apologized for the 'system being broken' in WWE.

"We talked with Vince. Our last meeting with Vince he apologized because we had been sending all these pitches in and he had never seen them because the writers were too afraid to approach him with different ideas and he apologized for the system being broken."