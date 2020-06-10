FTR says WWE mishandled its feud with The Usos

The Revival could have been one of WWE's best tag teams

The FTR is set to make its debut on AEW after its release from WWE

The FTR is All Elite

FTR is set to have its first match in AEW on this weeks episode of Dynamite. The team will take on The Butcher and The Blade in a few hours. FTR made its AEW debut last week, saving the Young Bucks from the men the team will face off against tonight. The two men made headlines when they appeared on AEW after WWE released them.

FTR on WWE's mismanagement

The FTR went live from Dax Harwood's Instagram handle earlier today. During the live session, a fan of their's asked the team whether it missed out on working with any team in the WWE or whether there was a team they weren't allowed to work with. To that, Dax Harwood said,

"We got a chance to work with whoever we wanted to. But the feud with The Usos was completely mishandled, only because it [the match] was tag team and we were five foot ten guys from North Carolina with a southern accent. That match and that feud could have done so much for tag team wrestling in the WWE but it never came to fruition. Those were two guys that [if we] tested our skills against, it would have been magical."

Harwood also said that the teams did clash in live events and a few episodes of RAW but those matches would be forgotten because they weren't marquee matches. His partner, Cash Wheeler, went ahead and also issued a challenge to The Usos to a match down the line.

The Revival vs The Usos in WWE

The Usos were drafted to WWE RAW in the Superstar Shake-Up in 2019. The team instantly sparked a feud with FTR (The Revival in WWE). The teams had a few fantastic battles for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships before going their separate ways.

Advertisement

FTR in WWE

In the WWE, The Revival have won the Tag Team Championship on three occasions and the NXT Championship on two. Together, Wilder and Dawson were the first-ever co-champions of the 24/7 Championship. Their reign as 24/7 Champion ended on the same night they won the Title when R-Truth won it back from them thanks to some held from Carmella.