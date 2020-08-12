FTR on using move banned by WWE in AEW

AEW's FTR was recently interviewed by Fightful Select. During the interview, they talked about a number of different topics and there they talked about signing with AEW and using a move that was banned in WWE but they can freely use in AEW — the piledriver.

The piledriver is one of those moves that was banned in WWE a long time ago after a lot of Superstars were hurt when it was used. Very few Superstars were allowed to use the piledriver, with variations like The Undertaker's Tombstone Piledriver still allowed. Currently, a lot of stars use the Canadian Destroyer in WWE, but the original piledriver is never seen in the company.

However, for FTR now, there are no more restrictions. FTR left WWE back in early April and recently signed a long term contract with AEW. Since coming to AEW, FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been featured heavily alongside The Elite, and they have also been using a piledriver in their move-set.

However, talking about using the move, the team revealed to Fightful Select that they did not start using the move only because they were not able to use it at WWE and were now showing off. Instead, they have now added it to their move-set to pay homage to two of the greatest tag team wrestlers of all time — Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard.

“We never came in saying we have to do a piledriver just to say sc**w you to the WWE. That’s not the case at all because they don’t give a damn if we do a piledriver or not. We just wanted to do it to add another move to our arsenal and pay homage to Arn and Tully. We also wanted to show that we could get over a move that is not anything crazy or spectacular.”

Currently, FTR are making their own mark on the AEW roster. Recently it has looked like they have made their place on the roster and it won't be too long before they win the Tag Team Championships.