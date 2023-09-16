"Fu*k him" - Hulk Hogan allegedly ignored top WWE star's handshake for 20 seconds

Hulk Hogan allegedly didn't shake a former WWE Superstar's hand backstage.

Hogan and Bret Hart were on-screen friends back during the early 90s. Their relationship outside the squared circle, however, painted a completely different picture, though.

Bret Hart recently blasted Hulk Hogan during his appearance on Inside The Ropes. Hart said that Hogan wasn't happy after he became the WWE Champion and ignored him when he offered a handshake. Check out his full comments:

"I remember the first time I saw him [after winning the title] I went up to say hi to him. I walked down the ramp, going into the building, and he was standing against the wall, talking to Brutus Beefcake. And I walked up to him, I said, 'Hey, Terry.' I came to shake his hand, and he had his arms crossed like this, and he wouldn't even take my hand. He wouldn't shake my hand. Just looking at me and sort of nodding and talking to Beefcake. And so, I remember standing there like this with my hand out for about 20 seconds, and I just walked away and I was like, 'Fu*k him.'" [3:02-3:34]

Hulk Hogan says Bret Hart has hated his guts since 1993

At WrestleMania IX in 1993, Bret Hart lost the WWE Championship to Yokozuna. Mere seconds later, Hulk Hogan defeated Yokozuna to become the new WWE Champion.

Hogan appeared on the Full Send Podcast recently and opened up about a backstage interaction that he had with Hart after 'Mania:

"And then Bret got in my face and said, 'Hey, you're supposed to drop the belt to me!'" Hogan revealed. "I said, 'No, I'm not.' He goes, 'Well, yeah, you are.' I said, 'So let's talk to Vince [McMahon] then.' So we both went in and sat down and talked to Vince. Then Vince looked at Bret and said, 'Bret, that's what you thought you heard.' So ever since then, he hated my guts and wanted to kill me." [H/T USA Network]

Hogan later went to WCW and made it big in the promotion, while Hart was WWE's top guy for a while following Hogan's departure. Hart went to WCW following the Montreal incident, and had a rather underwhelming run there, before finally calling it quits.

What do you think of Hogan's alleged behavior towards Hart backstage? Let us know in the comments section below!

