Full WrestleMania 41 entrance stage seemingly revealed in leaked design

The complete design of WrestleMania 41's entrance stage has seemingly been leaked. A viral picture currently making the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) shows the alleged final design of the stage.

The Show of Shows is set to emanate from Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20, 2025. The two-night extravaganza will feature some of WWE's biggest names, including Roman Reigns, John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Rhea Ripley.

About a week ago, fans got the first look at WrestleMania 41's stage construction. Now, an image has come out that shows the alleged design of the complete entrance stage.

John Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 and will fight Cody Rhodes for WWE's top prize on The Grandest Stage of Them All. In a recent chat with Jimmy Fallon, WWE CCO Triple H shared his thoughts on the heel turn:

“But the challenge on this is he’s in his retirement run. He will end his in-ring career in December with WWE. So, he’s kind of got this year as his farewell. He came back and turned into a bad guy. In our business, he turned heel, and he beat the cr*p out of Cody Rhodes with The Rock and with Travis Scott. It’s amazing to see that transformation of John from the most beloved character in WWE to just Darth Vader. They hate him, and he is working very hard to make them hate him.” [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Cena and Rhodes will headline this year's WrestleMania Night Two. The Night One main event will see CM Punk, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins colliding in a blockbuster Triple Threat match. Several other matches have already been announced for the mega event and fans are beyond excited to witness The Showcase of The Immortals.

