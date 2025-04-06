  • home icon
  [PHOTO] First look at WrestleMania 41 construction; shows entrance stage being built up

[PHOTO] First look at WrestleMania 41 construction; shows entrance stage being built up

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Apr 06, 2025 03:50 GMT
The main event of WrestleMania 41
The main event of WrestleMania 41 [Image via WWE Website]

The first image of the WrestleMania 41 stage construction is now making the rounds on social media. The Show of Shows will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on April 19 and 20, 2025.

WrestleMania's buildup this year has been quite underwhelming, if the general consensus of fans on X/Twitter is any indication. The WWE Universe is still anxiously waiting to witness the 41st edition of The Grandest Stage of Them All.

A new picture of Allegiant Stadium has now surfaced on social media. The image shows the early stages of stage construction for WrestleMania 41. You can notice that the construction of the entrance stage has begun.

Check out the photo below:

Triple H and WWE had a WrestleMania 41 card written out months in advance

Earlier this year, WWE CCO Triple H appeared on the SI Media podcast with Jimmy Traina. The WWE legend spoke about the buildup to this year's WrestleMania and had the following to say:

"I cannot tell you what happens between today and Las Vegas. People get hurt, you get a phone call, 'Have you ever considered doing this with me?' 'Oh, that's an amazing opportunity. Maybe we go in a different direction.' Sometimes you start to go down the road with a storyline and it's not resonating the way I thought it would, 'maybe this would be bigger.' It can all change. I'm a big, 'Put pins in stuff far in advance.' We had a card for WrestleMania loosely written out in October, and that's morphed a lot. We're sort of sitting down on a regular basis, weekly, and talking about what do we believe the shift is." [H/T Fightful]
An Undisputed WWE Title match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena will headline WrestleMania 41. The main event of Night One will be a Triple Threat match featuring Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk.

Edited by Neda Ali
