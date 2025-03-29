Further details on the newly announced 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction

This year's WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will feature a unique induction. For the first time, a match will be inducted alongside legendary wrestlers.

The match that was announced is the iconic bout between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret "Hitman" Hart, which took place at WrestleMania 13. Commentary on the latest episode of SmackDown revealed that both legends will be in attendance for the event.

WrestleVotes provided more details about the induction on X. He stated that WWE decided to induct the Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Bret "Hitman" Hart match into the 2025 Hall of Fame long before the event began struggling with poor ticket sales. WrestleVotes clarified that it was always part of the plans for this year's ceremony.

"Sources confirm WWE’s decision to induct the iconic Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Bret “Hitman” Hart WrestleMania 13 match into the Hall of Fame was made well before the event’s underwhelming ticket sales. This was always part of the 2025 HOF plan."

Triple H congratulated Shawn Michaels and Steve Austin for their iconic match getting a WWE Hall of Fame induction

Several wrestling veterans have been confirmed for the HOF this year. Triple H will headline the ceremony, and even though he's already part of the WWE Hall of Fame, it'll be his first solo induction.

The Game recently congratulated Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin on X for making history.

"The first Immortal Moment to be inducted into the @WWE Hall of Fame, what is considered one of the greatest matches in the history of this company. 28 years later and still as good as it was live. Congratulations @BretHart & @steveaustinBSR."

You can check out the tweet below:

This will be The Rattlesnake's first televised appearance since WrestleMania 38. He appeared on both nights.

