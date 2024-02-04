Further update on The Rock vs. Roman Reigns likely happening at WrestleMania (Exclusive)

Fresh off the heels of becoming a member of the TKO Board, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson rolled into SmackDown to come face to face with Roman Reigns.

There have been numerous reports since the closing segment of SmackDown that have shed light on the thinking that went into effectively sidelining Cody Rhodes in favor of The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

One such report came from PWInsider, as they mentioned that there wasn't anyone within WWE who would not consider The Rock's ideas. It was also reported that the angle wasn't maliciously done to target and politic Cody Rhodes out of his main event, but out of the belief that Johnson was the best idea to make money now.

There was a note within the same report that stated it was a strategic move to give Johnson more political power overall and to show Endeavor's faith in his involvement. One of their sources even mentioned that Paul 'Triple H' Levesque would "lose that power struggle with The Rock at this point."

In an update on the situation, sources close to Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling have clarified that there is no power struggle. The internal verdict on the matter is that it's "best for business."

Expand Tweet

The manner in which Johnson came face to face with Roman Reigns has left fans all around the world divided. While some were in awe of the sheer magnitude of the confrontation that we witnessed, some believed Cody Rhodes was hard done by following his body of work since returning to WWE in 2022.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE