"Future Smackdown Women’s Champion" - 32-year-old star makes a bold prediction ahead of WWE Backlash

WWE SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega believes that she can dethrone Rhea Ripley at Backlash.

The two stars are set to collide for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming Premium Live Event, which is set to take place in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The LWO member will have the crowd on her side, as she is of Puerto Rican descent. On the blue brand this week, The Eradicator attacked the former Queen's Crown tournament after her match against Sonya Deville. She tried to hit the latter with the Riptide, but she countered it into a DDT.

After the show, Zelina Vega took to Twitter to post several photos of her new attire that she wore. In the caption, she wrote that she's the next SmackDown Women's Champion and she's fighting for her people. This means that she's confident she will beat Rhea Ripley at Backlash.

"Future WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion … fighting for mi gente!" she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Zelina Vega opens up about her emotions heading into WWE Backlash

The LWO member will compete in Puerto Rico for the first time in her career, and it'll be in a championship match. She's also Rhea Ripley's first challenger since Nightmare won the title at WrestleMania 39.

During a recent appearance on The Bump, Zelina Vega spoke about how nervous she is going into Backlash.

"It’s been a while since I’ve been back there. This is actually my first time getting to perform in Puerto Rico, so there’s a lot of firsts that come with it. I’m even shaking a little bit thinking about it. I’m nervous, but the excitement, it’s completely taken over me," Vega said.

Zelina Vega has been in WWE for several years, but has never held the SmackDown Women's Championship. It'll be interesting to see if she emerges victorious at Backlash.

Do you think Zelina will dethrone Rhea? Sound off in the comments below!

Poll : 0 votes