"Future Women's Champion," "She's money" - WWE Universe heaps praise on 31-year-old superstar following Royal Rumble debut

WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is famous for featuring some of the most memorable returns and debuts. At this year's event, Jade Cargill made her much-anticipated in-ring debut in the Stamford-based company. Wrestling fans are all praises for the 31-year-old following her appearance at the Rumble.

Jade Cargill entered the Rumble at No. 28. The former AEW star eliminated three big names, including Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Naomi. Big Jade lasted over 11 minutes in the ring and made it to the final three before she was eliminated by a returning Liv Morgan.

WWE recently took to Instagram to share a video clip of the former TBS Champion talking about her performance at the Royal Rumble Match. Cargill mentioned she looked up to Naomi and watched her wrestle when she got into the business herself. Jade further stated she knew she would eliminate The Glow and Becky Lynch.

You can check the Instagram post below:

Several wrestling fans reacted to the video. Many praised Jade Cargill, while others claimed she would be a top superstar and a future champion one day.

Here is a screenshot of some of the most noticeable comments on the Instagram post:

A screengrab of reactions on the Instagram post.

Former WWE Women's Champion Natalya explains what impressed her most about Jade Cargill

Speaking in an interview with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Natalya revealed what impressed her most about Jade Cargill.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion praised the former TBS Champion for her passion for professional wrestling:

"Jade [Cargill] is gonna blow everybody away. I think she is really passionate about this. I think she is gonna be good, I think she is gonna be really good. What really impressed me with Jade is that when she approached me about coming to train with us in The Dungeon, she had just lost her mom. And I just felt like that showed... She was going through probably one of the most difficult things a person could go through, but she was still showing so much passion for this and wanting to do this, and so much focus and so much drive. It really made me respect her even more," Natalya said.

Expand Tweet

Jade Cargill recently made an appearance on WWE SmackDown in a backstage segment with Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce. She has yet to be affiliated with a particular brand. It will be interesting to see which brand the former AEW star is headed to.

Which WWE brand do you think Jade Cargill would sign to? Sound off in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE