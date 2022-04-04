"Future WWE Universal Champion"- Vince McMahon's prediction for current star

It looks like Vince McMahon has incredibly high hopes for a current WWE Superstar.

Vince McMahon came out before Austin Theory and Pat McAfee's singles match on Night 2 of WrestleMania 38. The WWE Chairman received a loud chorus of cheers from the fans in attendance.

Without wasting much time, Vince McMahon introduced Austin Theory to the WWE Universe and called him "a future WWE Universal Champion".

Vince McMahon has always had an eye for talent

McMahon has been at the forefront of the pro wrestling business for decades. He has been instrumental in bringing the industry to a wider audience. His efforts towards putting WWE on the map have resulted in the company becoming a global phenomenon.

McMahon has been involved in an angle with Austin Theory for several months now. The veteran has provided ample advice to the young gun and it looks like he has high expectations from him. Theory lost a long string of matches on the road to WrestleMania, which certainly didn't sit well with McMahon.

The WWE Chairman made an appearance during the Pat McAfee Show a while ago and offered McAfee a match at The Show of Shows. McAfee's opponent turned out to be none other than Theory, and the two men finally collided in the ring tonight where McAfee emerged victorious.

Theory did an interview with TV Insider earlier this year. He had the following to say about McMahon:

“The one thing I’ve learned from him is this respectful aggressiveness. Showing you have that respect, but if you have an idea and are passionate about something, you have to use that aggressiveness to go after it. There are little tips as we perform that I take away from for sure.” [H/T Pehal News]

There's no question that McMahon is high on Austin Theory at the moment. It will be interesting to see if the 24-year-old star receives a series of major pushes in the near future.

