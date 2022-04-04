×
Gable Steveson attacks WWE RAW star at WrestleMania 38

Gable Steveson may have his first opponent in the company after WrestleMania 38
Nishant J
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Apr 04, 2022 06:53 AM IST
New WWE RAW Superstar Gable Steveson got physical in the ring for the first time at WrestleMania 38 by suplexing Chad Gable at the show.

Steveson, WWE's latest recruit, is an Olympic gold medalist and a two-time NCAA champion. He signed with Vince McMahon's company last year and was drafted to RAW.

The first match of night 2 of WrestleMania 38 was for the RAW Tag Team titles. Champions RK-Bro, Randy Orton and Riddle, defended their titles against Alpha Academy and The Street Profits.

After the match -- where Orton and Riddle retained their titles -- The Street Profits offered RK-Bro a beverage, and then invited Gable Steveson inside the ring and offered him a drink as well. Alpha Academy member Chad Gable slapped the drink out of Steveson's hand, which resulted in him being suplexed by the Olympian.

The Street Profits, RK-Bro and Steveson celebrated with a drink after Steveson's moment in the ring.

WWE discussed Gable Steveson squashing Omos at WrestleMania 38

A Meltzer report prior to WrestleMania 38 revealed that WWE had plans to have Steveson squash RAW Superstar Omos to get his career up-and-running.

“You don’t know how many people, including those in the company, have suggested or talked about having Steveson debut at Mania and just slam and pin Omos in 20 seconds to get his career going. But that is not the current plan," said the report.

Omos, instead, faced Bobby Lashley in a singles match and lost to the All Mighty at The Show of Shows.

Steveson confirmed a few weeks ago that he will be on RAW and that he's set to start sometime in April. He will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of another Olympic gold medalist and Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle, to transition from amateur wrestling to pro wrestling.

Edited by Genci Papraniku
