"My time is going to come" - Gable Steveson on his photo with Roman Reigns and his WWE status

United States Olympian Gable Steveson has been the talk of some of the WWE Universe recently. The NCAA Division I Champion has been making waves in recent months amid potentially signing with WWE.

Gable Steveson recently sat down with Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online to talk about all things WWE.

When Torres brought up the popular photo of himself, Paul Heyman, and Roman Reigns, Steveson said that it would go down as one of the best wrestling images in history.

“The picture of me, Paul (Heyman), and Roman Reigns is gonna go down as maybe one of the best wrestling photos in history," Steveson said. "Just because the path that I'm taking with it and the path that Roman Reigns has set in stone being a champion, that’ll probably would never be defeated again. The path that Paul Heyman has done for wrestling. He’s probably the greatest spokesperson. (He’s going to the) Hall of Fame. Roman Reigns is going into the Hall of Fame. My time is going to come. And I think that picture right there with us three is going to live on for a long time just because the accolades that we bring to that picture and the stardom that picture brings to the internet.”

Gable Steveson confirms talks are ongoing with WWE

Regarding a potential future with WWE, Gable Steveson confirmed that he's been in talks with the company. He claimed WWE has been interested in him for a long time, but he hasn't signed an actual contract as of yet.

“We've been in talks," Steveson confirmed. "I mean, they've known me for a long time now, and I've sparked interest in them for a long time. Now to say that we have reached a full agreement, it is like, I don't know if I can like say that. But like, we've been in talks. I mean, I haven't signed no dotted line. I have done nothing like that. But there's been really deep talks, and I know the times gonna come soon, where I'm gonna make a decision and get the best thing for me and the best thing for them too. So the time is coming soon. I just don't know when it is, but it’s just a matter of time. I hope the WWE world is ready because the next big thing is here now.

Until a contract is signed, Gable Steveson's appearance at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver might be the last time we see him on WWE television for a while.

Got a feeling this photo will be doing the rounds for a long time 👀@HeymanHustle x @WWERomanReigns x @GSteveson #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/4Aeobkbz2U — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 12, 2021

