Goldberg's son Gage breaks silence after Bobby Lashley attack at SummerSlam

Goldberg's son Gage has shared his first post after the disturbing events of SummerSlam 2021.

Bobby Lashley scored a dominant win over Goldberg at SummerSlam 2021. The Almighty continued his attack on Goldberg post-match, and Gage subsequently felt compelled to get involved. In response, Lashley didn't flinch one bit when he put Gage in the Hurt Lock.

Lashley and MVP left the ring while Goldberg checked on his fallen son. The WWE Hall of Famer yelled at the champion and vowed vengeance. Hours later, Gage posted a photo with Goldberg at the airport, stating that the duo was heading home to regroup.

"Heading home to regroup. @wwe," wrote Gage.

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley's feud is seemingly far from over

The fact that Bobby Lashley brutally attacked Gage after his big win over Goldberg is a fairly clear indication that we haven't seen the last of the legend. It's highly likely that these two behemoths will face each other again in the near future, with the WWE Hall of Famer determined to punish Lashley for what transpired at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Gage has made several appearances on WWE TV over the past few years. When Goldberg squashed Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016, he celebrated the victory with Gage as thousands in attendance cheered for the duo. Gage is all grown up now, and many fans are hopeful that he will follow in his father's footsteps.

Here's what Goldberg said when asked about Gage possibly becoming a wrestler:

"He makes a decision and we back him 100%," said Goldberg. "As a matter of fact, after this video conference, I'll be calling him and we're gonna download on some football talk. But, you know, that's a bridge I'll have to cross if in fact it's built in front of me. I don't know if that's something he'd like to pursue. But as a father, you know, I have to be behind him 100% and I know that he would do nothing but carry on the name in a positive way."

Do you think Goldberg will manage to put Bobby Lashley down if the two stars have a face-off again? What did you think of their SummerSlam match? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Colin Tessier