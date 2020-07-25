Gail Kim & multiple wrestlers reveal their thoughts on IMPACT Wrestling calling women 'Knockouts'

Back in the days when IMPACT Wrestling was known as TNA, women's wrestling was not a huge part of the company for a long time. However, an official women's division was founded by the company in 2007, which they termed the TNA Knockouts Division with some women like Gail Kim on the roster. Fast forward to 2020, and the IMPACT Knockouts Division is one to be reckoned with. There are enough talented women in the division for IMPACT Wrestling's women's division to compete with any other wrestling promotion.

Since the time that IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts Division was established, women's wrestling has come a long way, with a lot more respect and time being allotted to women's wrestling matched during shows and pay-per-views. With that in mind, a wrestling fan asked the question whether the time had come for IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts Championship to be called something else as the term 'Knockouts' was demeaning.

This saw Gail Kim, Rosemary, and several other women come forward to reveal what they actually thought of IMPACT Wrestling calling the women's division the 'Knockouts' division, with all of them supporting it.

Gail Kim, Rosemary, and others support the term 'Knockouts' for IMPACT Wrestling's Women's division

Rosemary retweeted the fan who said that the term Knockouts might be demeaning to the women of Impact Wrestling, revealing that she did not think so and neither did the rest of the roster.

"It’s not, actually. And the roster has said MANY times how “Knockouts” makes us feel like bada**es. KOs come in all shapes in sizes & we are all badass and beautiful. It’s WHY I went to train! So please stop telling us how we should be insulted when we already feel empowered."

She was not the only one to talk about it as former WWE Superstar and IMPACT Wrestling legend Gail Kim also talked about how the roster had already discussed this and most of them liked the term 'Knockouts'.

"If people only knew that we have discussed this and the majority of us like it. Its not demeaning to us at all. It’s empowering and special."

Allysin Kay also commented saying that it was not something that was required and recalled how the term 'Divas' was removed for the WWE Women's division.