Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson on the struggles of transitioning to WWE's style 

Former WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows (f.k.a Luke Gallows) have spoken about their difficulties while adapting to the WWE wrestling style.

Before their World Wrestling Entertainment debut as a tag team in 2016, Anderson and Gallows established themselves as two of the biggest stars for New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Later, the Good Brothers became part of the iconic wrestling stable known as Bullet Club in Japan.

However, the former Tag Team Champions recently admitted on the Busted Open podcast that they initially struggled with the overly politicized nature of WWE's tag team division.

"It took me a second [to transition],” Karl said. “It took me a little bit to figure it out. It was very, very different. Like, in New Japan they tell you, for example, we can bust it all open, this guy pins this guy, right? When you go to WWE, it’s just, ‘hey, The Good Brothers are getting pinned.’ Which one? Who? How? In that world, you see the tag teams squirming. Who’s going to get pinned? Who’s not going to get pinned? Trying to figure out this ridiculous political ball game." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Gallows then went on to say that despite having previously worked for the Stamford-based promotion, it was hard for the duo to flourish as promo artists.

"I had been at WWE before but I was basically a silent character. We got used to saying what the hell we wanted. So when you got handed a scripted promo like that, we were going, ‘I mean, I have to say that, exactly like that verbatim?’ It was definitely a transition getting used to doing that, to try and recite lines naturally, as opposed to, you know, talking s**t, which we love to do." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Anderson and Gallows have since reunited with their Bullet Club brothers, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, in AEW on several occasions.

Karl Anderson reflects on his WWE release

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson were both released from their contracts by WWE in 2020 after the company had to make budget cuts due to the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite this supposed setback, Karl Anderson told Sports Illustrated that getting released was the best thing that could have happened to him.

"Going on the road in WWE, especially in 2018 and 2019, I was taking my frustrations from the road back home. I was only home for two or three days, and then I had to go back to this f*****g place I didn’t want to go back to. A couple weeks very quickly turns into six months. I love my family so much, but that affected my life at home," the former Raw Tag Team Champion admitted. "Getting released by WWE was the best thing that ever happened to me." H/T The Sportster

With both Anderson and Gallows now back in control of their careers, the former IWGP Tag Team Champions have flourished on IMPACT Wrestling as one of the company's featured acts.

