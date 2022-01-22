Game-changing stipulation added to Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble will be one of the biggest defenses of the former's Universal title run. So far, the champ has defeated every opponent, becoming the longest-reigning world champion of the 21st century in WWE. However, following the latest episode of SmackDown, he faces a big disadvantage.

In his next Universal title defense, the Tribal Chief is set to face Seth Rollins from RAW. WWE fans have pointed out that Reigns' record in world title matches against Seth Rollins is terrible. Rollins mentioned it on SmackDown himself, annoying Roman Reigns.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the main event saw Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens jump over from RAW to take on The Usos. The match stipulated that if the former duo won, then Jimmy and Jey would be barred from ringside for the Universal title match at the Royal Rumble.

However, Seth would also lose his Universal title opportunity if they lost. Following an interference by Reigns, The Usos were disqualified, and Rollins and Owens won the match.

This now means that The Usos will be barred from ringside at the Royal Rumble. Jimmy and Jey have always rushed to help Reigns whenever he was in jeopardy during title matches. Not having them at ringside could be detrimental for The Tribal Chief.

Rollins hit the stomp and was on the cusp of victory right before the interference. Seth Rollins laughed when the announcer made the call as Roman Reigns handed him a win either way. The interference was only a statement by the champion, who walked away after realizing the consequences of his actions.

Is Roman Reigns' Universal title run in jeopardy?

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns crossing paths is always interesting because of their history. Now, it's refreshing because The Visionary is the only superstar with the Universal Champion's number and a far better record against him than anybody else on the roster.

It will be interesting to see how things play out at the Royal Rumble. Reigns is eventually expected to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, while there have been rumors that Seth Rollins could be entering The Grandest Stage Of Them All with the WWE Championship in hand.

This means that we are unlikely to get a champion vs. champion match at WrestleMania. However, with Lesnar holding the WWE title, it seems doubtful that Rollins will dethrone him for it. We expect a significant shake-up to happen on the road to WrestleMania, and the wheels for it will start spinning at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

What are your thoughts on the newly-added stipulation for the Universal title match? Let us know in the comments below.

