WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has reacted to Jake Paul imitating him at a weigh-in ahead of his upcoming boxing match.

Jake Paul is set to fight UFC legend Anderson Silva in a boxing match. It is one of the most anticipated boxing fights of the year. The match will take place Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The main event is expected to begin around 11:30 p.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view.

The former UFC Middleweight Champion and Jake had a ceremonial weigh-in ahead of their boxing match this weekend. The Problem Child imitated Triple H on the scale and The Game took to Twitter to respond.

"GAME ON!" tweeted Triple H.

You can check out Triple H's tweet below:

Jake's brother, Logan Paul, is scheduled to battle Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel on November 5th. It will be Logan's third match for the company. He teamed up with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38, and went on to beat The A-Lister at this year's SummerSlam PLE to bring his record to 2-0.

Logan Paul thinks it is inevitable that his brother signs with WWE

Logan Paul recently disclosed that he believes his brother will wind up in WWE down the line.

Speaking with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, the 27-year-old claimed that it was inevitable that his brother would join the promotion some day. Logan added that what the two brothers are doing is incredibly exciting.

"Truthfully, I think it is inevitable," said Logan. "I mean, I'm biased but I think what we are doing is incredibly exciting, at least for me personally. It is incredibly exciting. I often try to separate me as the entertainer and me as the consumer. If I were watching two brothers takeover, and I use that word intentionally, takeover two highly entertaining sports, boxing and wrestling, in a way that has never been done before, my curiousity would be peaked," Paul added. [17:25 - 18:02]

Roman Reigns is a heavy favorite heading into the title match at Crown Jewel on November 5th. However, Logan recently knocked out Jey Uso with just a single punch. Time will till if he connects with one more and knocks out The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel.

Would you like to see Jake Paul in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

