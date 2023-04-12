“Game time” - Newly crowned Champions put WWE roster on notice following RAW

New WWE Women's tag team champions were crowned on Monday Night RAW this week.

In a surprising turn of events, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Earlier in the show, it was revealed that Lita was attacked backstage prior to the match and would be unable to defend her title with Lynch. This allowed Stratus to take her spot instead, which seemingly was all part of her plan in the first place.

Stratus was pinned by Morgan to lose the tag titles, following which the latter turned heel and attacked Lynch, laying her out with the Chick Kick. When questioned about her actions by Byron Saxton backstage following the match, Stratus walked right past him, giving no comment.

While Becky Lynch has new issues to deal with on RAW, Morgan and Rodriguez are ready to celebrate their title win instead. Morgan took to social media to tweet out multiple pictures of the champions and informed the rest of the division that it was officially "game time," tweeting:

"AND NEW. So proud to be your champion. Game time @RaquelWWE," Liv Morgan said in a tweet.

Raquel Rodriguez comments on WWE Women's Tag Team Title victory on Monday Night RAW

Liv Morgan wasn't the only person celebrating last night's title win as her partner Raquel Rodriguez also took to social media today to tweet about their victory.

The former NXT Women's Champion stated that the win still doesn't feel real to her. Tweeting out:

"Still doesn't feel real @WWE," Raquel Rodriguez tweeted.

While Morgan and Rodriguez are generally considered to be part of the SmackDown roster, the titles will allow the team to travel back and forth across both brands without restriction.

What do you make of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's comments? Were you happy with last night's title change on RAW? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

