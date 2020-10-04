Former WWE Superstar Gangrel was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet. Gangrel led The Brood at one point during his WWE run. The group comprised of Gangrel and a young Edge and Christian. One thing a lot of fans remember fondly about The Brood is their iconic entrance which was one of the best of the Attitude Era which had its fair share of memorable entrances.

During his interview with Chris Van Vliet, Gangrel opened up about the group's iconic entrance, and how he once got stuck in the elevator during the entrance on the first night itself:

The first night, Sunday Night Heat, if you watch it back, you will see they clip away and come back. We did one dry rehearsal for the show for the first time ever. They said the elevator has a shimmy in it. It has a boom boom and it will go up. Give it a second. Well, the dry rehearsal didn’t have all this fog in a dark arena and all this other stuff. I got in there, the music went and I could see the fire going. I thought I felt the shimmy. I thought I felt the elevator do its thing. I went to turn and step off. Well, it wasn’t done. My foot got planted as I was turning in between the elevator and the stage so it shut. I stepped over and the flames were burning up around me. When they got it down, I hobbled to the ring and my foot was black and blue for months. They told me that’s a great vampire swag you have and I said, ‘no that’s just a hurt foot and a grizzled knee. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Gangrel on why The Brood was brought together

Gangrel also spoke about Edge and Christian briefly. Gangrel said that the whole purpose of bringing The Brood together was to makde Edge a star. He also confirmed that Christian replaced current AEW star Christopher Daniels in the group:

They told me from day one it was to help bring Edge in and get him ready. They said he is our future and we are strapping a rocket to him. That was the deal. Edge brought in Christian. That was supposed to be the Chris Daniels spot. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Gangrel was signed to WWE until his released in 2001. He's a former 3-time tag team champion WWE.