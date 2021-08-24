Gangrel shares his honest thoughts on Edge's Brood entrance at SummerSlam

Edge rolled back the years at SummerSlam by coming out in his classic Brood get-up.

In a brief but pretty straightforward tweet, Gangrel finally reacted to Edge's SummerSlam entrance by honestly stating his love for the segment.

The Brood founder shared his thoughts on the entrance while reacting to a fantastic photo of Edge from SummerSlam, posted by the Rated-R Superstar himself. You can check them out below:

I absolutely loved it — GANGREL (@gangrel13) August 23, 2021

What happened to Edge, Christian, and Gangrel's Brood in the WWE?

Brood was the brainchild of Gangrel as the veteran was a passionate proponent of exploring vampire gimmicks in wrestling.

Gangrel received the backing of WWE's creative team and the stage to form a goth-inspired faction featuring Edge and Christian.

Packaged as a group of vampires, Brood's warped entrance and the eerie overall presentation made for a bone-chilling viewing experience in the late 90s.

The trio stayed together for just a year, but it most importantly helped Edge and Christian become confident performers in the WWE. Brood's unusual gimmick blended with The Undertaker's Ministry of Darkness, and the stables eventually came together after a short feud.

While Edge and Christian moved on to have successful singles careers in WWE, Gangrel left the company in 2001 and worked extensively on the independent circuit in the years to come.

Gangrel had a couple of forgettable stints with WWE in the mid-2000s before resuming his run on the indie wrestling scene.

The 52-year-old star is still a semi-active performer whose last match happened on August 14th for a promotion based in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Last year, Gangrel also made a cameo appearance at AEW's Full Gear show to confront Matt Hardy in the Elite Deletion match. Matt and Jeff Hardy were part of the 'New Brood' formed by Gangrel after turning on Edge and Christian.

What were your first reactions to watching Edge's throwback entrance at SummerSlam? What about the instant classic that followed against Seth Rollins? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

