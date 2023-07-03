"Genuinely some of the worst booking," "This is sad" - WWE fans angered by stunning stat set by Iyo Sky winning mitb

WWE fans were furious and took to Twitter to comment on the post that wrote about a stunning stat set by IYO SKY after winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.
IYO SKY went into the bout against her Damage CTRL teammate Bayley, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch, and Zelina Vega. She came on top in the match and secured the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase.
A fan posted on Twitter and wrote that IYO SKY became the second longest Women's MITB holder just after a day.
"Iyo Sky just by having the contract for a day has become the 2nd longest Women's MITB holder of all time!!"
Fans were angry after seeing the post and started commenting. One fan wrote that Carmella is one of the worst bookings of the last decade, and they trust that WWE will make IYO SKY's MITB run a proper one.
One fan wrote that they didn't realize that Carmella was the only woman to hold the MITB contract for multiple days.
One fan was sad to know the stat because it has been six years since the Women's MITB started.
One fan wrote that they have a feeling that Bayley would mess with IYO SKY's cash-in and make her the first woman to have an unsuccessful one.
Another fan wrote that they would love IYO SKY to use the MITB briefcase to schedule a match with Asuka rather than a run-in while the latter is competing in a match.
One fan wrote that this stat was both hilarious and sad.
Bayley sent a message on Instagram after tensions at WWE Money in the Bank with her teammate IYO SKY
During the match, Bayley pushed IYO SKY off a ladder. SKY did something similar just before she reached the briefcase. She handcuffed Bayley and Becky Lynch together to win the briefcase.
Despite the tensions within the stable, Bayley took to Instagram and posted some photos. She posted a new set of photos with SKY from the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. She was also seen posing alongside the Women's Money in the Bank winner.
"Before. After. Always. And Forever #DamageCTRL," wrote Bayley.
Fans want to see IYO SKY cash in on Asuka to win the WWE Women's Championship. Only time will tell if that happens or not.
