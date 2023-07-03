"Genuinely some of the worst booking," "This is sad" - WWE fans angered by stunning stat set by Iyo Sky winning mitb

WWE fans were furious and took to Twitter to comment on the post that wrote about a stunning stat set by IYO SKY after winning the Money in the Bank briefcase.

IYO SKY went into the bout against her Damage CTRL teammate Bayley, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch, and Zelina Vega. She came on top in the match and secured the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase.

A fan posted on Twitter and wrote that IYO SKY became the second longest Women's MITB holder just after a day.

"Iyo Sky just by having the contract for a day has become the 2nd longest Women's MITB holder of all time!!"

CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Iyo Sky just by having the contract for a day has become the 2nd longest Women's #MITB holder of all time!! Iyo Sky just by having the contract for a day has become the 2nd longest Women's #MITB holder of all time!! https://t.co/9eNebwPt0i

Fans were angry after seeing the post and started commenting. One fan wrote that Carmella is one of the worst bookings of the last decade, and they trust that WWE will make IYO SKY's MITB run a proper one.

One fan wrote that they didn't realize that Carmella was the only woman to hold the MITB contract for multiple days.

ziyaloveschaeryeong @ziyasinterlude CrispyWrestling @CrispyWrestle Iyo Sky just by having the contract for a day has become the 2nd longest Women's #MITB holder of all time!! Iyo Sky just by having the contract for a day has become the 2nd longest Women's #MITB holder of all time!! https://t.co/9eNebwPt0i This is sad. I didn’t realize how Carmella was the only women to hold her contract for multiple days until I saw Wwe post about it twitter.com/CrispyWrestle/… This is sad. I didn’t realize how Carmella was the only women to hold her contract for multiple days until I saw Wwe post about it twitter.com/CrispyWrestle/…

One fan was sad to know the stat because it has been six years since the Women's MITB started.

One fan wrote that they have a feeling that Bayley would mess with IYO SKY's cash-in and make her the first woman to have an unsuccessful one.

Glennnnn @immaGlenn @CrispyWrestle @Iyo_SkyWWE I have a feeling Bayley will mess with the cash-in and make Iyo the first women to have an unsuccessful cash-in :( @CrispyWrestle @Iyo_SkyWWE I have a feeling Bayley will mess with the cash-in and make Iyo the first women to have an unsuccessful cash-in :(

Another fan wrote that they would love IYO SKY to use the MITB briefcase to schedule a match with Asuka rather than a run-in while the latter is competing in a match.

Dave Sitkowski @davesitkow @CrispyWrestle



Would love for iYO to use it to schedule a match w/ Asuka rather then a run in, would be epic & secure a very important match that will command its very own chapter in the women’s wrestling encyclopedia.



Pretty sure no woman cashed in such a fashion. @Iyo_SkyWWE That’s a funny stat.Would love for iYO to use it to schedule a match w/ Asuka rather then a run in, would be epic & secure a very important match that will command its very own chapter in the women’s wrestling encyclopedia.Pretty sure no woman cashed in such a fashion. @CrispyWrestle @Iyo_SkyWWE That’s a funny stat. Would love for iYO to use it to schedule a match w/ Asuka rather then a run in, would be epic & secure a very important match that will command its very own chapter in the women’s wrestling encyclopedia.Pretty sure no woman cashed in such a fashion.

One fan wrote that this stat was both hilarious and sad.

Bayley sent a message on Instagram after tensions at WWE Money in the Bank with her teammate IYO SKY

During the match, Bayley pushed IYO SKY off a ladder. SKY did something similar just before she reached the briefcase. She handcuffed Bayley and Becky Lynch together to win the briefcase.

Despite the tensions within the stable, Bayley took to Instagram and posted some photos. She posted a new set of photos with SKY from the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. She was also seen posing alongside the Women's Money in the Bank winner.

"Before. After. Always. And Forever #DamageCTRL," wrote Bayley.

quinn @quinnbvk iyo sky actually the smartest person alive she’s just built DIFFERENT. that ending served so HARD. iyo hand cuffing two long time enemies and using bayley to go up the ladder to grab the briefcase??? what an ending. THIS IS SO MOTHER OF HER #MITB iyo sky actually the smartest person alive she’s just built DIFFERENT. that ending served so HARD. iyo hand cuffing two long time enemies and using bayley to go up the ladder to grab the briefcase??? what an ending. THIS IS SO MOTHER OF HER #MITB https://t.co/IFwqfD3kNH

Fans want to see IYO SKY cash in on Asuka to win the WWE Women's Championship. Only time will tell if that happens or not.

