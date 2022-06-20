'An encyclopedia of wrestling' - Gerald Brisco pays tribute to his friend, WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson (Exclusive)

The world mourned the passing of WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson in December 2020. Not only was he one of the most prolific wrestlers of all time, but Patterson was also one of the greatest geniuses behind-the-scenes, known for his excellent finishes.

His fellow Stooge from the height of the Attitude Era, Gerald Brisco recently graced Sportskeeda Wrestling with his wisdom and his insight.

In an exclusive interview, he remembered his old friend, from the merciless ribbing to his treasure trove of wisdom. Brisco expounded on what made Patterson such a valuable backstage asset too. Brisco said the following:

"You know what...me, Bruce Prichard and Jim Ross would rib Pat so badly, he would make us want to stop in the middle of a highway, get out of the car and say I don't care. I will catch the next car that comes along. Somebody would recognize me and pick me up. We would just unmercifully rib Pat about anything and everything. And he was such a good sport." (4.44-5.04)

Despite all of the pranks and laughs he had at Patterson's expense, WWE Hall of Famer Brisco recognized what a genius he was. A gold mine of pro wrestling knowledge. Brisco added:

"Pat was an encyclopedia of wrestling. Pat was one of those guys that no matter how far you went back in his career, he could put a match together in his mind that he had thirty, forty years ago. And I believe that's the reason Pat was so good with finishes because he had those flashbacks. And he would remember every damn move and every nuance." (5.40-6.04)

Brisco is joined by yet another WWE Hall of Famer in his entertaining podcast

